Engineers India Ltd Achieves Record Profits Amid International Expansion

State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has reported record profits for the fiscal year ending March 2025, with a remarkable boost in its order inflow contributing to this success. According to EIL's recent stock exchange filing, net profits more than doubled in the January-March quarter, reaching Rs 279.81 crore compared to Rs 115.52 crore in the previous fiscal year.

EIL's total net profit for the full fiscal year soared to Rs 580 crore from Rs 445.25 crore in the previous year, showcasing the company's resilience and financial stability. Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla highlighted the company's strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio beyond hydrocarbons, expanding internationally, and entering new market segments.

The company's order inflow reached an impressive Rs 8,214 crore for the fiscal, leading to a robust order book of around Rs 12,400 crore. EIL is increasingly focusing on competitive bidding and consultancy services, with a significant portion of its new orders emerging from infrastructure, chemicals, and renewable energy sectors, both domestically and internationally.

