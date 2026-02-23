Left Menu

India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise

The Indian government has extended the deadlines for bid submissions under the special coal-bed methane (CBM) and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) rounds, alongside the 10th round of Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X). This move gives investors more time to align with new energy regulations, offering significant opportunities for exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:14 IST
The Indian government has announced an extension for the submission deadlines of the Special Coal-Bed Methane (CBM) and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) bid rounds, now slated for March 3 and March 18, respectively. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) cited a need to accommodate recent regulatory changes as a reason for this shift.

This extension provides investors with additional time to align their proposals with the updated oil and gas regulations. The CBM bid round features 13 blocks across various states, offering prospects for coal seam gas extraction to be used in energy and fuel production. Meanwhile, nine contract areas with smaller discoveries are on offer in DSF-IV.

In parallel, the DGH extended the deadline for the 10th Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-X) round to May 29, 2026. This extension offers a large acreage for exploration, including 25 blocks spread over different water depths and sedimentary basins, aiming to unlock substantial oil and gas reserves across India, possibly exceeding those in regions like Guyana.

