Air India Charts a New Course with Strategic International Expansion by 2027

Air India plans to expand its international operations and enhance premium services by the 2026-27 fiscal year. Under Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal, the airline will focus on network optimization, fleet upgrades, and strategic partnerships to rebuild customer confidence and return to growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:13 IST
Air India is poised for significant growth in international operations by the 2026-27 fiscal year, driven by 'structural tailwinds' and a focus on premiumization, according to Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal. The airline aims to compete more effectively in key markets with an upgraded fleet and improved services.

Tata Group-owned Air India, currently undergoing a transformation, will emphasize the reliability of schedules, on-time performance, and managing disruptions effectively to regain customer confidence. Particularly targeting corporate clients, the strategy centers on ensuring seamless connectivity and addressing airspace constraint challenges proactively.

Expanding into markets like Germany and Japan, and launching new international routes from Delhi and Mumbai, are part of Air India's growth plan. Meanwhile, partnerships with airlines like Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa Group will enhance the airline's global reach. The route optimization is set to boost domestic and international connectivity from key hubs.

