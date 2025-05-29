Left Menu

BIS to Expand Mandatory Hallmarking: A New Era for Quality Standards

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has instructed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to expand its mandatory hallmarking scheme for jewellery beyond 371 districts. Highlighting BIS's achievements in quality control, Joshi emphasized industry-friendly approaches, enhanced transparency, and increased testing capacities to support emerging economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:49 IST
BIS to Expand Mandatory Hallmarking: A New Era for Quality Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has tasked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with extending its mandatory hallmarking scheme for jewellery to include more than the current 371 districts. This expansion aims to enhance consumer protection through improved quality assurance.

Presiding over the BIS's 9th Governing Council meeting, Joshi noted the notable progress BIS has made, having established 23,798 Indian standards across different sectors. He emphasized BIS's supportive role in increasing Quality Control Orders, rising from 14 in 2014 to 191, which now cover 774 products, thereby bolstering consumer safety.

Joshi urged BIS to serve not just as a regulator but as a facilitator for industry, particularly by making the BIS mark's adoption voluntary and fostering MSME sector compliance. Proposals approved to strengthen testing capabilities in crucial areas reflect his commitment to evolving India's testing infrastructure to meet the needs of a dynamic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025