BIS to Expand Mandatory Hallmarking: A New Era for Quality Standards

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has tasked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with extending its mandatory hallmarking scheme for jewellery to include more than the current 371 districts. This expansion aims to enhance consumer protection through improved quality assurance.

Presiding over the BIS's 9th Governing Council meeting, Joshi noted the notable progress BIS has made, having established 23,798 Indian standards across different sectors. He emphasized BIS's supportive role in increasing Quality Control Orders, rising from 14 in 2014 to 191, which now cover 774 products, thereby bolstering consumer safety.

Joshi urged BIS to serve not just as a regulator but as a facilitator for industry, particularly by making the BIS mark's adoption voluntary and fostering MSME sector compliance. Proposals approved to strengthen testing capabilities in crucial areas reflect his commitment to evolving India's testing infrastructure to meet the needs of a dynamic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)