CEO Compensation Soars Amidst Market Growth

In 2024, CEO compensation for S&P 500 companies surged by nearly 10% as stock markets thrived and corporate profits jumped. Stock awards now form a significant part of CEO pay packages, linking compensation to company performance. The median CEO pay reached USD 17.1 million while forms of employee compensation saw a modest rise. Increased security perks were also noted in executive compensation packages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:54 IST
In 2024, the compensation packages for chief executives heading companies listed on the S&P 500 experienced a significant surge, rising by nearly 10%. This increase coincided with a robust stock market performance and a notable rise in corporate profits. Many corporations have increasingly linked CEO compensation to company performance, with stock awards constituting a substantial portion of these pay packages.

The Associated Press' survey, analyzing 344 executives, revealed that the median CEO pay rose to USD 17.1 million, marking a 9.7% increase. Despite challenges such as inflation and high-interest rates, the economy provided some support, benefiting consumer spending and the job market. However, the median employee income saw only a modest rise of 1.7% to USD 85,419.

Top earners like Rick Smith of Axon Enterprises received pay packages largely composed of stock awards, valued at USD 164.5 million. Meanwhile, female CEOs saw a 10.7% increase in median pay to USD 20 million. Additionally, more companies offered security perks in executive compensation, with median security spending rising to USD 94,276.

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

