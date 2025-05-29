CEO Compensation Soars Amidst Market Growth

In 2024, the compensation packages for chief executives heading companies listed on the S&P 500 experienced a significant surge, rising by nearly 10%. This increase coincided with a robust stock market performance and a notable rise in corporate profits. Many corporations have increasingly linked CEO compensation to company performance, with stock awards constituting a substantial portion of these pay packages.

The Associated Press' survey, analyzing 344 executives, revealed that the median CEO pay rose to USD 17.1 million, marking a 9.7% increase. Despite challenges such as inflation and high-interest rates, the economy provided some support, benefiting consumer spending and the job market. However, the median employee income saw only a modest rise of 1.7% to USD 85,419.

Top earners like Rick Smith of Axon Enterprises received pay packages largely composed of stock awards, valued at USD 164.5 million. Meanwhile, female CEOs saw a 10.7% increase in median pay to USD 20 million. Additionally, more companies offered security perks in executive compensation, with median security spending rising to USD 94,276.

