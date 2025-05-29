Left Menu

Ford's Major Recall: Over a Million Vehicles Affected by Camera Glitch

Ford is recalling over a million vehicles due to a software glitch causing potential rearview camera malfunction. This defect may result in delayed or frozen images, increasing accident risk. Affected vehicles include models from 2021 to 2025, and resolutions involve a dealer service or an 'over-the-air' update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:20 IST
Ford Motor Company is taking action to recall more than a million of its vehicles due to a software issue that poses a safety hazard. The defect affects the rearview camera, leading to potential malfunctions such as image delays and freezes, which significantly raise the risk of accidents.

The revelation, disclosed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) earlier this month, highlights the need for either a dealership service intervention or an 'over-the-air' update to rectify the problem. Ford has outlined plans to notify owners, with an initial safety risk letter slated for distribution by June 16. A follow-up notification will be issued once the corrective update is made available, tentatively scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

The recall encompasses numerous Ford models, including popular lines such as the 2021-2024 Bronco and F-150 among others. Affected vehicle owners can reach out to Ford customer service or the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline for further assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

