Left Menu

Severe Dust Storm Diverts IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh was diverted to Imphal due to a severe dust storm reducing visibility at Dibrugarh airport. The crew made a safety-driven decision to re-route the plane. The flight eventually landed at its intended destination two hours behind schedule once conditions improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:51 IST
Severe Dust Storm Diverts IndiGo Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight carrying 144 passengers encountered unforeseen weather conditions on its way from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh, prompting an emergency diversion.

The severe dust storm over Dibrugarh drastically reduced visibility, falling below safe landing requirements, as confirmed by airport officials.

Flight 6E-6457 safely rerouted to Imphal, ensuring passenger safety, and later resumed its course to Dibrugarh once weather conditions stabilized.

TRENDING

1
Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

Aaland Sherin: The Youngest Hero of Organ Donation

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Economy

Madhya Pradesh Universities Introduce Temple Management Courses to Boost Eco...

 India
3
Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

Karnataka's Batting Strength Holds Upper Hand in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
4
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Forces to Propel India's Digital Skilling Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026