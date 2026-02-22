Severe Dust Storm Diverts IndiGo Flight

An IndiGo flight carrying 144 passengers encountered unforeseen weather conditions on its way from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh, prompting an emergency diversion.

The severe dust storm over Dibrugarh drastically reduced visibility, falling below safe landing requirements, as confirmed by airport officials.

Flight 6E-6457 safely rerouted to Imphal, ensuring passenger safety, and later resumed its course to Dibrugarh once weather conditions stabilized.