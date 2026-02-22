Severe Dust Storm Diverts IndiGo Flight
An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh was diverted to Imphal due to a severe dust storm reducing visibility at Dibrugarh airport. The crew made a safety-driven decision to re-route the plane. The flight eventually landed at its intended destination two hours behind schedule once conditions improved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight carrying 144 passengers encountered unforeseen weather conditions on its way from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh, prompting an emergency diversion.
The severe dust storm over Dibrugarh drastically reduced visibility, falling below safe landing requirements, as confirmed by airport officials.
Flight 6E-6457 safely rerouted to Imphal, ensuring passenger safety, and later resumed its course to Dibrugarh once weather conditions stabilized.