Kolkata Metro Blue Line Disruption: Incident at Tollygunge
Train services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line were disrupted after a passenger jumped in front of a train at Tollygunge station. The incident led to a 30-minute suspension of services, impacting the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram route. The passenger was rescued and treated at a nearby hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:56 IST
On Sunday, the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line experienced a service disruption when a passenger jumped onto the tracks at Tollygunge station, officials reported.
The incident occurred at 4.20 pm and caused a temporary suspension of services, affecting the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram corridor.
Despite the interruption, normal train operations resumed around 4.50 pm. The individual involved was rescued and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.