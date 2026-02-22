Kolkata Metro Blue Line Disruption: Incident at Tollygunge

On Sunday, the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line experienced a service disruption when a passenger jumped onto the tracks at Tollygunge station, officials reported.

The incident occurred at 4.20 pm and caused a temporary suspension of services, affecting the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram corridor.

Despite the interruption, normal train operations resumed around 4.50 pm. The individual involved was rescued and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.