Will Dhoni Shine Again in IPL 2026 for CSK?

As the 2026 Indian Premier League approaches, questions about MS Dhoni's future with the Chennai Super Kings are again in the spotlight. Despite turning 45 this year, the legendary cricketer is set to make an appearance for CSK, as confirmed by a franchise source.

While Dhoni's role may be limited due to strategic additions like Sanju Samson, his presence continues to be invaluable, particularly in home games where he has a strong following among fans. His involvement in the team, however, will be strategically managed, considering the Impact Player rule and his past two seasons' contribution.

CSK now boasts three wicketkeeper-batters, including rookies groomed for the future. Dhoni, renowned for defying age and physical challenges, remains a key figure whose mere presence electrifies the Chepauk stadium and its loyal supporters.