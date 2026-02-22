Namo Bharat Corridor: Transforming Connectivity and Opportunity in the NCR

The Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor and the extension of the Meerut Metro service inaugurated on Sunday have been hailed by locals as a transformative 'game changer' for the National Capital Region. With direct connectivity from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram, the region is set to benefit immensely, particularly students and working professionals.

Former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Ankit Chaudhary highlighted that over 150 educational institutions along the corridor would now be better integrated into the NCR. The service promises shorter travel times to Delhi, making daily commutes more feasible for students and professionals alike.

The project also aims to spur economic growth. Improved connectivity is expected to reduce travel times and business costs, providing traditional industries like sports goods and textiles with easier market access. Inaugurated by the Prime Minister, the 82-km Namo Bharat corridor connects key urban centers within an hour, marking a new era of mobility and opportunity.