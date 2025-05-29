Left Menu

Indian Firms Shift Focus Amid Tariff Wars: A Domestic Market Surge

Faced with tariff wars and trade policy changes, Indian firms are realigning their strategies. A survey indicates 87% of companies are prioritizing domestic markets to ensure stability. Businesses are reassessing strategies, with many looking to enter less affected markets and pursuing mergers to safeguard supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:39 IST
Indian Firms Shift Focus Amid Tariff Wars: A Domestic Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian businesses are increasingly prioritizing domestic markets in response to the ongoing tariff wars, according to a survey of 250 entities released on Thursday. The shift indicates a strategic pivot, with 87% of respondents focusing more on local clients to navigate evolving market dynamics.

The survey, conducted by HSBC, reveals that over 75% of the firms are reevaluating their long-term business strategies due to changing trade policies. Meanwhile, 80% are more cautious in their expansion and investment decisions, given the uncertainties on the trade front.

HSBC India's head of global trade solutions, Runa Bakshi, noted that Indian firms are exploring new markets and regions to manage risks and capitalize on fresh opportunities. The report highlights that 91% of companies are targeting entry into new markets, and 87% are considering mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025