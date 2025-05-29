CNBC-TV18 Prime: India-centric Global Business News

Left Menu

CNBC-TV18 launched CNBC-TV18 Prime, a global business news channel focusing on international news with an India-first perspective. Additionally, alternative investment firm PAG appointed Nikhil Srivastava as co-head of its Private Equity business to lead its India operations alongside Partner David Wong.

Updated: 29-05-2025 22:42 IST

  • India

CNBC-TV18 has unveiled its latest offering, CNBC-TV18 Prime, a global business news channel focusing on international developments with a distinct India-first perspective. This new platform aims to serve business leaders and global decision-makers by delivering critical insights with an Indian viewpoint.

In another significant development, PAG, an alternative investment firm with a notable USD 1.5 billion investment in India, announced a leadership appointment. Nikhil Srivastava has been appointed as the co-head of their Private Equity division in India.

Srivastava, who has been leading India's private equity efforts, will partner with David Wong, a Partner and Co-head at PAG Private Equity, to guide their operations and expand investment opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

