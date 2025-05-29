Andhra Pradesh Revives Fair Price Ration Shop System
Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar inspected ration shops in Vijayawada to resume fair price shop distributions of essentials from June. The government aims for transparent and efficient delivery, especially assisting disabled and elderly citizens with home distributions, transitioning from the Mobile Dispensing Unit system.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar conducted inspections of ration shops in Vijayawada on Thursday, signaling the restart of essential commodity distribution through fair price shops commencing June 1.
Emphasizing the necessity for public trust, Manohar urged dealers to ensure seamless and fair distribution to cardholders, with a special focus on home delivery for the disabled and elderly above 65 years.
The state has decided to phase out the use of Mobile Dispensing Units in favor of the traditional fair price shop system to rectify alleged discrepancies, promoting transparency and accountability through real-time monitoring and electronic systems.