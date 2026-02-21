Left Menu

Vijayawada Hosts Investment Bazar to Boost Energy Efficiency

Andhra Pradesh plans to host an Investment Bazar on February 24 in Vijayawada to promote energy efficiency investments. The event aims to attract investments through policy frameworks and innovative financing, bringing together industries, bankers, and policymakers to explore viable projects and boost economic growth across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:22 IST
Vijayawada Hosts Investment Bazar to Boost Energy Efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster energy efficiency investments, Andhra Pradesh is set to organize an Investment Bazar on February 24 in Vijayawada. The event will focus on strengthening the sector statewide.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, in coordination with various power distribution companies, convened a virtual meeting to prepare for the workshop aimed at exploring viable projects and promoting MSME growth.

Under the Energy Efficiency Financing Platform of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the workshop will gather industries, bankers, and policymakers, offering an interactive forum to develop financing and technology solutions. Over 50 participants, including industry leaders and bankers, are expected to join the discussion.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

Kerala's Overseas Voter Surge: A Deep Dive into Electoral Roll Trends

 India
2
Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

Strengthening India through 'One Nation, One Election' and CSR

 India
3
Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

Inmate's Tragic Demise Ignites Concerns in Etah Jail

 India
4
Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Agai...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026