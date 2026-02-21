Vijayawada Hosts Investment Bazar to Boost Energy Efficiency

In a bid to bolster energy efficiency investments, Andhra Pradesh is set to organize an Investment Bazar on February 24 in Vijayawada. The event will focus on strengthening the sector statewide.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, in coordination with various power distribution companies, convened a virtual meeting to prepare for the workshop aimed at exploring viable projects and promoting MSME growth.

Under the Energy Efficiency Financing Platform of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the workshop will gather industries, bankers, and policymakers, offering an interactive forum to develop financing and technology solutions. Over 50 participants, including industry leaders and bankers, are expected to join the discussion.