Left Menu

OYO's Bold Rebranding: A Call for Global Name Suggestions

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal is seeking new name suggestions for its parent company, Oravel Stays, as OYO prepares for its IPO. The chosen name could be for a new premium hotels app. Agarwal emphasizes a bold, global, and memorable name to reflect OYO's broader ambitions beyond hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:47 IST
OYO's Bold Rebranding: A Call for Global Name Suggestions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, has launched a campaign to find a new name for the company's parent firm, Oravel Stays, in anticipation of a strategic IPO launch. The move is part of OYO's broader plan to expand its premium segment offerings.

According to sources familiar with the strategy, the selected name might also serve as the brand identity for a new premium hotels app that OYO is planning to roll out soon. This endeavor is seen as a step towards creating a distinct identity for the premium market.

Agarwal appealed to the public through social media for name ideas that should be a strong, one-word, globally appealing term. He expressed the desire for it to be tech-forward, memorable, and versatile, with a .com domain readily available. Additionally, a prize of Rs 3 lakh and an opportunity to meet Agarwal will go to the winning suggestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025