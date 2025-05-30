OYO's Bold Rebranding: A Call for Global Name Suggestions

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, has launched a campaign to find a new name for the company's parent firm, Oravel Stays, in anticipation of a strategic IPO launch. The move is part of OYO's broader plan to expand its premium segment offerings.

According to sources familiar with the strategy, the selected name might also serve as the brand identity for a new premium hotels app that OYO is planning to roll out soon. This endeavor is seen as a step towards creating a distinct identity for the premium market.

Agarwal appealed to the public through social media for name ideas that should be a strong, one-word, globally appealing term. He expressed the desire for it to be tech-forward, memorable, and versatile, with a .com domain readily available. Additionally, a prize of Rs 3 lakh and an opportunity to meet Agarwal will go to the winning suggestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)