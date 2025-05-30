Left Menu

Empowering Excellence: Sunil Gupta Honored at Direct Selling Success Summit 2025

The Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards in Mumbai celebrated industry achievements, honoring Sunil Gupta with the Lifetime Achievement Award-2025 for his immense contributions. His international coaching and innovative training have transformed lives, empowering thousands in the direct selling industry to achieve financial independence and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:36 IST
Empowering Excellence: Sunil Gupta Honored at Direct Selling Success Summit 2025
International Business Coach Sunil Gupta Receives the Highest Award in Direct Selling. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards-2025, organized by Network Express, recognized remarkable achievements in the industry on May 20, 2025. A highlight of the event was the honoring of Sunil Gupta, International Business Coach, with the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award-2025'.

The summit aimed to empower individuals, boost industry growth, and celebrate outstanding contributions by uniting professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs from the direct selling sector. Sunil Gupta's extensive experience over 25 years and his effective training programs have enabled over ten thousand families to secure substantial incomes and facilitated 3,500 individuals to reach millionaire status.

Beyond his contributions to direct selling, Gupta is an International Happiness Coach and Co-Founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra, an initiative boasting millions of followers globally. His Certified Online Happiness Coach Course is accessible through the Yogapath App, further extending his impact on personal well-being.

Network Express, the event organizers, has a history of empowering the direct selling community, focusing on fostering growth and innovation within the industry. Their commitment continues to drive such important events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025