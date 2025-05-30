Empowering Excellence: Sunil Gupta Honored at Direct Selling Success Summit 2025

In Mumbai, the Direct Selling Success Summit & Awards-2025, organized by Network Express, recognized remarkable achievements in the industry on May 20, 2025. A highlight of the event was the honoring of Sunil Gupta, International Business Coach, with the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award-2025'.

The summit aimed to empower individuals, boost industry growth, and celebrate outstanding contributions by uniting professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs from the direct selling sector. Sunil Gupta's extensive experience over 25 years and his effective training programs have enabled over ten thousand families to secure substantial incomes and facilitated 3,500 individuals to reach millionaire status.

Beyond his contributions to direct selling, Gupta is an International Happiness Coach and Co-Founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra, an initiative boasting millions of followers globally. His Certified Online Happiness Coach Course is accessible through the Yogapath App, further extending his impact on personal well-being.

Network Express, the event organizers, has a history of empowering the direct selling community, focusing on fostering growth and innovation within the industry. Their commitment continues to drive such important events.

