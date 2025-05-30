Jayesh Patel Champions 'Kapkapiii' Against Cancel Culture: A Call for Open-Minded Viewing

Producer Jayesh Patel is urging audiences to give 'Kapkapiii' a fair chance instead of succumbing to cancel culture. The film, he says, has secured night slots in cinemas, and efforts are ongoing to add more morning screenings for families, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Patel, addressing the Sangeeth Sivan-directed horror-comedy starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, implores the public not to be swayed by a smear campaign. He asserts that 'Kapkapiii' is more than a conventional horror comedy, presenting a fresh approach while maintaining the beloved duo's exceptional comic timing.

Discussing the film's production and the honor of working with the late director Sangeeth Sivan, Patel describes 'Kapkapiii' as a balance of humor and horror, testament to Sivan's storytelling prowess. The cast's dynamic performances are lauded for contributing to the film's reception, despite its niche genre status.