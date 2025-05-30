Jio Leads April 2025 Mobile User Growth, Outshining Competitors

In April 2025, Reliance Jio solidified its position as the leading telecom provider by adding the highest number of mobile users, according to a report from Jefferies. The telecom giant outstripped Bharti Airtel in both active and reported subscriber additions, signaling a potentially brighter outlook for sector-wide tariffs.

The report highlights Jio's addition of 5.6 million active subscribers while noting a loss of 4.1 million for Bharti Airtel. Despite a shrinkage in the active user base by 1.5 million from the previous month, the telecom sector's overall reported subscriber numbers grew by 1.9 million in April. This marked the fifth consecutive month of growth, summing up to a cumulative increase of 10.3 million.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea continued experiencing subscriber losses, potentially paving the way for Jio and Bharti to capture greater market share. Jio's consistent outperformance is seen as an encouraging factor for future tariff hikes, with overall subscriber increases noted across urban and rural areas except for Metros, where there was a slight decline.