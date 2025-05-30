Revolutionizing Agriculture: Satellite Solutions for Farmers
MRC Agrotech Ltd. collaborates with Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. to introduce satellite-based solutions for Indian farmers. Their joint venture aims to enhance sustainable farming through technology, focusing on crop monitoring and resource management. The initiative plans a pilot in Uttar Pradesh with participation from over 5,000 farmers.
MRC Agrotech Ltd. has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. to revolutionize agriculture in India with advanced technological interventions. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward sustainable farming practices, integrating cutting-edge satellite-based solutions with on-ground activation to enhance efficiency and productivity for farmers.
Ashokk Singh, CEO of MRC Agrotech, emphasized the company's dedication to improving cost-effective solutions directly for farmers. He outlined the mission to advance an economical, sustainable, and scalable agricultural sector in India, highlighting how the joint effort with Vizexec aligns with these goals.
Innovator Shailendra Jain, the founder of Vizexec, committed to offering user-friendly satellite-based crop monitoring systems. Targeting several pain points for farmers starting in Uttar Pradesh, the technology promises Real-Time Crop Health Monitoring, Yield Forecasting, and Sustainable Farming Support. The initiative will kick off with a pilot project in Basti, engaging more than 5,000 farmers to optimize growth through satellite data analysis.
