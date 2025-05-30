Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Satellite Solutions for Farmers

MRC Agrotech Ltd. collaborates with Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. to introduce satellite-based solutions for Indian farmers. Their joint venture aims to enhance sustainable farming through technology, focusing on crop monitoring and resource management. The initiative plans a pilot in Uttar Pradesh with participation from over 5,000 farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:10 IST
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Satellite Solutions for Farmers
Smart Tech for Farmers - By Ashokk Singh (CEO MRC Agrotech Ltd.) and Shailendra Jain (MD VizExec Transformation Pvt. Ltd.). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MRC Agrotech Ltd. has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with Vizexec Transformation Pvt. Ltd. to revolutionize agriculture in India with advanced technological interventions. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward sustainable farming practices, integrating cutting-edge satellite-based solutions with on-ground activation to enhance efficiency and productivity for farmers.

Ashokk Singh, CEO of MRC Agrotech, emphasized the company's dedication to improving cost-effective solutions directly for farmers. He outlined the mission to advance an economical, sustainable, and scalable agricultural sector in India, highlighting how the joint effort with Vizexec aligns with these goals.

Innovator Shailendra Jain, the founder of Vizexec, committed to offering user-friendly satellite-based crop monitoring systems. Targeting several pain points for farmers starting in Uttar Pradesh, the technology promises Real-Time Crop Health Monitoring, Yield Forecasting, and Sustainable Farming Support. The initiative will kick off with a pilot project in Basti, engaging more than 5,000 farmers to optimize growth through satellite data analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025