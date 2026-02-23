LTM Secures $100 Million Deal to Transform Hearing Technology Landscape

LTM, a global technology services leader under the Larsen & Toubro Group umbrella, has announced a significant strategic agreement valued at $100 million. The deal involves partnership with a prominent European MedTech company renowned for its innovative hearing solutions.

This multi-year collaboration aims to enhance product development and support across the partner MedTech's flagship offerings. Spanning seven years, the agreement will see LTM leverage its iNXT platform to manage the integration of physical and digital technologies, particularly in developing and supporting hearing instruments, fitting applications, and mobile control apps.

LTM's role will not only focus on technological advancements but also on steering through the complex regulatory landscape of the MedTech industry. As a powerhouse with over 87,000 employees worldwide, LTM continues to bring competitive advantages by fusing human insights with cutting-edge AI systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)