AI Models: The New Frontier for Technology Giants

InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari discusses how the focus in technology is shifting from traditional software to AI models built on proprietary data. With India's government supporting open-source developments for AI sovereignty, the nation is poised to leverage a level playing field and boost global commerce through bespoke AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:21 IST
In a significant shift in the technology landscape, the power of tech companies is migrating from conventional software platforms to sophisticated AI models trained on proprietary data, according to InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari. This perspective arrives amid Indian government initiatives for open-source AI models and an ongoing debate about the trajectory of the country's IT sector.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tewari emphasized the strategic importance of developing proprietary vertical models tailored to India's unique market needs. Frontier models like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are becoming commoditized, highlighting the critical value embedded in proprietary data-driven models.

Tewari pointed out that India's ability to test products on a large consumer base positions the nation advantageously on the global stage. With AI poised to unlock over USD 3 trillion in economic impact by 2047, India is set to redefine commerce globally, transforming traditional business models with AI innovations.

