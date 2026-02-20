Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and instructors. The 2026-27 budget includes funds for educational infrastructure, digital learning, and emerging tech. Highlights involve cashless medical facilities, smart classes, and AI-driven skill development, marking UP's transformation into a knowledge-driven economy.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a significant budget increase aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure and fostering technological growth in the state. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, he detailed comprehensive allocations for Shiksha Mitras' pay hike and digital learning advancements.
The honorarium for Shiksha Mitras is set to rise to Rs 18,000, while instructors will receive Rs 17,000 monthly from April. A crucial development in the budget is the provision of a cashless medical facility of up to Rs 5 lakh for teaching staff and their families. Adityanath emphasized the state's advancements in IT and startup sectors, with special allocations for AI and VR-based skill initiatives.
Further, Rs 580 crore is earmarked for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, benefitting underprivileged girls. UP's educational landscape is witnessing rapid growth with increased NAAC-accredited institutions and bolstered infrastructure under Project Alankar. The state is also making strides in smartphone manufacturing and aims to become a hub for semiconductor projects, supported by strategic investments and exports.
