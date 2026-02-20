Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces increased honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and instructors. The 2026-27 budget includes funds for educational infrastructure, digital learning, and emerging tech. Highlights involve cashless medical facilities, smart classes, and AI-driven skill development, marking UP's transformation into a knowledge-driven economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a significant budget increase aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure and fostering technological growth in the state. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, he detailed comprehensive allocations for Shiksha Mitras' pay hike and digital learning advancements.

The honorarium for Shiksha Mitras is set to rise to Rs 18,000, while instructors will receive Rs 17,000 monthly from April. A crucial development in the budget is the provision of a cashless medical facility of up to Rs 5 lakh for teaching staff and their families. Adityanath emphasized the state's advancements in IT and startup sectors, with special allocations for AI and VR-based skill initiatives.

Further, Rs 580 crore is earmarked for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, benefitting underprivileged girls. UP's educational landscape is witnessing rapid growth with increased NAAC-accredited institutions and bolstered infrastructure under Project Alankar. The state is also making strides in smartphone manufacturing and aims to become a hub for semiconductor projects, supported by strategic investments and exports.

TRENDING

1
Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

 India
2
Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

Macron and Starmer Lead Coalition Meeting on Ukraine's Invasion Anniversary

 France
3
AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

 India
4
Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026