Forging Future: US-India Alliance in AI and Technology

The US-India partnership's role in the AI landscape becomes pivotal, as highlighted by Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he emphasized the significance of the Pax Silica initiative, fostering a resilient AI-driven supply chain, reinforced by recent US-India trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:11 IST
At the AI Impact Summit, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the crucial role of the US-India partnership in ensuring AI's benefits reach everyone. The impending Pax Silica declaration aims to create robust AI-driven supply chains, reinforcing the strategic tech alliance between the two nations.

Speaking on the evolving tech landscape, Pichai emphasized the importance of safe and secure AI advancements. He praised Google's role as a connection point, both figuratively and literally, between the US and India, fostering commercial partnerships and innovative initiatives.

Pichai acknowledged India's promising trajectory in AI, supported by Google's significant investments and initiatives in the country. These include partnerships with India's government to enhance agriculture forecasts and healthcare screening, and the India America connect project to expand digital trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

