Forging Future: US-India Alliance in AI and Technology

At the AI Impact Summit, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the crucial role of the US-India partnership in ensuring AI's benefits reach everyone. The impending Pax Silica declaration aims to create robust AI-driven supply chains, reinforcing the strategic tech alliance between the two nations.

Speaking on the evolving tech landscape, Pichai emphasized the importance of safe and secure AI advancements. He praised Google's role as a connection point, both figuratively and literally, between the US and India, fostering commercial partnerships and innovative initiatives.

Pichai acknowledged India's promising trajectory in AI, supported by Google's significant investments and initiatives in the country. These include partnerships with India's government to enhance agriculture forecasts and healthcare screening, and the India America connect project to expand digital trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)