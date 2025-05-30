Sterling's Steady Ascent: A Four-Month Streak Against the Dollar

Sterling held its ground on Friday, paving the way for a fourth consecutive month of gains against the dollar. The strength comes amid positive economic indicators in Britain, contrasting with concerns about U.S. tariffs and debt affecting the dollar.

Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale, noted that sterling's stability is underpinned by favorable data trends. Currently trading at $1.3472, the pound has made significant strides, although slight decreases were observed this week following a strong 2% rise last week.

As the dollar faces its fifth monthly decline, the pound is poised for a weekly setback after six weeks of consistent rises. The UK economy faces hurdles, but traders are focused on a multi-year spending review by finance minister Rachel Reeves, highlighting growth and budget balancing challenges ahead.