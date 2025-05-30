TRU Realty Unveils TRU Meadows: Redefining Urban Living with Tech and Luxury in Pune

In a bold move to redefine urban living, TRU Realty has launched TRU Meadows, an exclusive gated residential community in Kondhwa, Pune. The tech-driven developer is focused on smart living, innovation, and customer-centric digital experiences.

The development promises to transform the real estate landscape with its tech-enabled solutions that emphasize transparency, efficiency, and trust. Strategically located with excellent connectivity, TRU Meadows consists of four towers offering 360 residences and amenities reflecting global inspirations from Dubai.

TRU Realty's founder, Mr. Sujay Kalele, emphasized the company's mission to integrate technology and lifestyle in creating seamless and empowering home-buying experiences. As TRU Realty looks toward an ambitious expansion into Mumbai, its focus remains on delivering high-quality living spaces that combine privacy, luxury, and convenience.

