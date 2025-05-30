Left Menu

TRU Realty Unveils TRU Meadows: Redefining Urban Living with Tech and Luxury in Pune

TRU Realty, India's fast-growing tech-driven real estate developer, has launched TRU Meadows, an exclusive gated community in Pune's Kondhwa area. This project introduces smart living solutions with luxurious amenities, inspired by global designs. TRU Realty aims for a seamless home-buying experience, signaling its plans to expand into Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:58 IST
TRU Realty unveils TRU Meadows in Kondhwa, Pune, a tech-enabled, Dubai-inspired lifestyle community redefining urban living. Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move to redefine urban living, TRU Realty has launched TRU Meadows, an exclusive gated residential community in Kondhwa, Pune. The tech-driven developer is focused on smart living, innovation, and customer-centric digital experiences.

The development promises to transform the real estate landscape with its tech-enabled solutions that emphasize transparency, efficiency, and trust. Strategically located with excellent connectivity, TRU Meadows consists of four towers offering 360 residences and amenities reflecting global inspirations from Dubai.

TRU Realty's founder, Mr. Sujay Kalele, emphasized the company's mission to integrate technology and lifestyle in creating seamless and empowering home-buying experiences. As TRU Realty looks toward an ambitious expansion into Mumbai, its focus remains on delivering high-quality living spaces that combine privacy, luxury, and convenience.

