India's Economic Growth: Slowing Momentum Amid Ambitious Goals

India's economic growth decelerated to 7.4% in early 2025, bringing the annual rate to a four-year low of 6.5% due to subdued manufacturing. Despite this, India's economy reaches USD 3.9 trillion, setting sights on the USD 5 trillion target. Services and agriculture saw better growth compared to manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

According to official data released Friday, India's economic growth slowed to 7.4% in the January-March quarter, significantly affecting the annual rate for 2024-25, which hit a four-year low of 6.5%. The manufacturing sector's underperformance was a significant contributing factor to this decline.

Despite the slowdown, the Indian economy's total size rose to Rs 330.68 lakh crore, approximately USD 3.9 trillion, keeping the goal of reaching USD 5 trillion in sight for the coming years. The past fiscal year saw a robust 9.2% growth, offering a point of contrast.

China, meanwhile, recorded a 5.4% growth rate in the first quarter of 2025. This global context sets a stage for India as it continues to grapple with sector-specific challenges, with manufacturing faltering at a lower 4.5% annual growth in contrast to stronger performances in agriculture and construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

