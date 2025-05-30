India's Economic Growth: Slowing Momentum Amid Ambitious Goals

According to official data released Friday, India's economic growth slowed to 7.4% in the January-March quarter, significantly affecting the annual rate for 2024-25, which hit a four-year low of 6.5%. The manufacturing sector's underperformance was a significant contributing factor to this decline.

Despite the slowdown, the Indian economy's total size rose to Rs 330.68 lakh crore, approximately USD 3.9 trillion, keeping the goal of reaching USD 5 trillion in sight for the coming years. The past fiscal year saw a robust 9.2% growth, offering a point of contrast.

China, meanwhile, recorded a 5.4% growth rate in the first quarter of 2025. This global context sets a stage for India as it continues to grapple with sector-specific challenges, with manufacturing faltering at a lower 4.5% annual growth in contrast to stronger performances in agriculture and construction.

