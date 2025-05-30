Nykaa's Soaring Success: Profit Triples Amidst Expansive Growth

FSN Ecommerce Ventures, parent company of Nykaa, announced a remarkable threefold rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 20.28 crore for the March quarter. This improvement comes in contrast to the previous year when the fashion and beauty retailer recorded Rs 6.93 crore in profit.

Revenues surged by 23.6% in comparison to the same period last year, amounting to Rs 2,061.76 crore. However, when viewed sequentially, the company experienced a 22.3% fall in profit and a 9% decline in revenue. Despite this, the full fiscal year 2024-25 saw profits more than double to Rs 66.08 crore.

Nykaa's robust fiscal performance is further underscored by a 28% yearly increase in its customer base, totaling over 42 million. It also expanded its physical presence, opening 50 new retail outlets, summing up to 237 stores. The company's gross merchandise value also reached an impressive Rs 15,604 crore.

