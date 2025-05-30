Adani Energy Wins Major Green Power Project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday its acquisition of a significant Rs 1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra. Designed to facilitate green energy evacuation, the project is centered around the Raigad region and marks a substantial advancement for the private-sector transmission and distribution firm under the Adani Group.

Awarded through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework and coordinated by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), the project will be executed via a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, now officially under AESL's ownership, according to a company release. The project aims to establish 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of substation capacity along with essential infrastructure and is projected to be completed by January 2028.

The development will enable the evacuation of 1.5 GW of green energy from forthcoming hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) in the area, addressing the increasing electricity demand in Mumbai and nearby regions. This contract enhances AESL's transmission network to 26,696 circuit kilometers (ckm) and transformation capacity to 93,236 MVA. Furthermore, it elevates the company's transmission order book to around Rs 61,600 crore, underscoring AESL's vital contribution to India's energy transition and renewable goals, the AESL release highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)