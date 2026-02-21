Left Menu

Delhi Launches CM Jansunwai Portal for Public Grievances

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and mobile app to enhance public grievance redressal. The initiative aims to improve complaint tracking and transparency. The system offers multiple modes for complaint submission and integrates with existing public services to facilitate accessibility and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:51 IST
Delhi Launches CM Jansunwai Portal for Public Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI): In a significant move to enhance public grievance redressal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and its mobile application on Saturday. The initiative aims to streamline complaint tracking, offering citizens a platform to submit grievances online with improved efficiency and transparency.

According to Gupta, this system ensures swift solutions to public issues and mandates accountability from officers at every level. Citizens now have four channels to lodge complaints: the online portal, mobile app, CM helpline number, and offline methods through the Chief Minister's Office. Each complaint receives a unique ID, providing status updates at every step, and allowing escalation in case of unsatisfactory resolutions.

The government has integrated the portal with e-District services and Common Service Centre networks, rendering 75 services accessible online to bridge the digital divide. Services range from obtaining various certificates to addressing social welfare needs, offered with a nominal fee to ensure equal access. Additionally, improved cybersecurity measures accompany this digital transition, safeguarding data integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
3
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026