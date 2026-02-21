Delhi Launches CM Jansunwai Portal for Public Grievances

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI): In a significant move to enhance public grievance redressal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and its mobile application on Saturday. The initiative aims to streamline complaint tracking, offering citizens a platform to submit grievances online with improved efficiency and transparency.

According to Gupta, this system ensures swift solutions to public issues and mandates accountability from officers at every level. Citizens now have four channels to lodge complaints: the online portal, mobile app, CM helpline number, and offline methods through the Chief Minister's Office. Each complaint receives a unique ID, providing status updates at every step, and allowing escalation in case of unsatisfactory resolutions.

The government has integrated the portal with e-District services and Common Service Centre networks, rendering 75 services accessible online to bridge the digital divide. Services range from obtaining various certificates to addressing social welfare needs, offered with a nominal fee to ensure equal access. Additionally, improved cybersecurity measures accompany this digital transition, safeguarding data integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)