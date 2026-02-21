Trump's Swift Tariff Hike: A Bold Move Amid Judicial Setbacks

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday an increase in the temporary tariff rate on U.S. imports from 10% to 15%. This move comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against his economic emergency-based tariff program.

On Friday, Trump was incensed by the high court's decision and imposed an immediate 10% tariff on all imports, in addition to existing ones. The economic emergency law provides him with the authority to levy up to 15% for 150 days, though this action may face legal hurdles. The administration aims to develop new tariffs that will withstand legal scrutiny during this period.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated, "I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."