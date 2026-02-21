Left Menu

Trump's Swift Tariff Hike: A Bold Move Amid Judicial Setbacks

President Donald Trump announced an increase in the temporary tariff rate on U.S. imports from 10% to 15% after the Supreme Court ruled against his existing tariff program. This decision is based on an economic emergency law, allowing the levy for 150 days with potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:51 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday an increase in the temporary tariff rate on U.S. imports from 10% to 15%. This move comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against his economic emergency-based tariff program.

On Friday, Trump was incensed by the high court's decision and imposed an immediate 10% tariff on all imports, in addition to existing ones. The economic emergency law provides him with the authority to levy up to 15% for 150 days, though this action may face legal hurdles. The administration aims to develop new tariffs that will withstand legal scrutiny during this period.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated, "I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."

