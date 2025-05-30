Thomas Cook and Muthoot Forex Partner for Wider Card Reach

In a significant move to enhance reach, Thomas Cook (India) has entered into a strategic partnership with Muthoot Forex, a division of the Muthoot Group. This collaboration aims to expand the availability of Thomas Cook's Borderless Travel and Study Buddy Cards.

Through this partnership, the prepaid forex cards will be distributed across Muthoot Forex's extensive network of over 7,000 branches throughout India. This includes 43 full-fledged forex branches, strategically located in metros, mini-metros, and tier II-IV source markets.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange at Thomas Cook (India), emphasized the partnership's goal of making international travel and study abroad more convenient and accessible to consumers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)