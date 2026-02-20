India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Partnership for a Free Future

On Friday, the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, underscored India's firm resolve and the burgeoning opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. Welcoming India's entry into the Pax Silica initiative, he highlighted that by signing this partnership, the US and India have opted for triumph. 'We welcome India joining to co-found the future.' Gor emphasized, 'Pax Silica is about free society, whether free societies will control the commanding heights of the global economy.' He pointed out, 'It's about whether innovation happens in Bangalore and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states they use technology to monitor and control their people.' Gor asserted, 'We choose freedom, we choose partnership. We choose strength. And today, with India's entry into Pax Silica, we choose to win.'

Acknowledging India's impressive scale, Gor also noted its unwavering determination to carve an independent path. He frequently speaks of the immense potential between India and the United States and is genuinely committed to enhancing this relationship. Referencing the interim trade agreement, Pax Silica, and defense partnerships, he stated that the two countries have extensive avenues for collaboration. Gor expressed his promise to advance this partnership throughout his three-year term. 'What struck me most wasn't just India's scale, although that is breathtaking, but India's resolve, the determination to chart your own course,' stated Gor. 'I keep talking about the limitless potential between our two nations, and I truly mean it. From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defense cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless, and I aim to fulfill that over the next three years that I'm here.'

Gor highlighted the recent interim trade agreement as a transformative development for the Indo-Pacific's economic framework. He applauded both countries for surmounting longstanding challenges, asserting that the agreement signifies a commitment to building together rather than merely trading. 'Earlier this month, we concluded the interim trade agreement, a deal that shapes the economic contours of the Indo-Pacific. We overcame friction points that had held us back for far too long. That agreement wasn't just about trade flows or tariff schedules. It was about two great democracies saying, we will build together, not just buy from one another, and now, today, we take the next step,' said Gor.

Emphasizing technological collaboration, Gor affirmed that both nations are collaborating to ensure that pivotal technologies of the next century, including artificial intelligence, space exploration, and advanced semiconductors, are developed and managed by free societies. He underscored that this cooperation is with the world's largest democracy, sharing common values and aspirations with the United States. Gor further welcomed India's role in Pax Silica, stating that the initiative represents a deliberate choice for free societies to oversee the global economic landscape. He expressed that it would decide whether innovation flourishes in places like Bengaluru and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states that use technology for control. (ANI)

