Global Partnerships Strengthened: Modi Advances AI and Trade at Summit
Prime Minister Modi engaged with leaders from Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Slovakia to enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade and technology. At the AI Impact Summit, discussions with UN Secretary-General aimed at promoting inclusive AI. Modi emphasized India's commitment to AI and Global South representation in UN reforms.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging in strategic dialogues, on Friday interacted with leaders from Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Slovakia, emphasizing bilateral cooperation in trade and technology. His meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the AI Impact Summit's sidelines focused on inclusive artificial intelligence.
Modi underscored India's pledge to leverage AI for a better world and discussed UN reforms to amplify Global South representation. Talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam highlighted cooperation in AI, technology, and culture under India's MAHASAGAR vision.
Interacting with Sri Lanka's President, discussions covered energy, healthcare, and more, while talks with Slovakia's President centered on defence, space, and digital infrastructure. Modi noted the India-EU FTA as a catalyst for increased trade and investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's AI Sphere: A Global South Convergence on Responsible Innovation
Global South Leaders Push for Collective AI Safety Action
India AI Summit Launches Report to Democratise Compute for Global South
India Takes Center Stage with AI Summit for Global South
Palantir vs. Percepta: Court Battles Over AI Technology Secrets