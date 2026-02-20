Global Partnerships Strengthened: Modi Advances AI and Trade at Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, engaging in strategic dialogues, on Friday interacted with leaders from Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Slovakia, emphasizing bilateral cooperation in trade and technology. His meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the AI Impact Summit's sidelines focused on inclusive artificial intelligence.

Modi underscored India's pledge to leverage AI for a better world and discussed UN reforms to amplify Global South representation. Talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam highlighted cooperation in AI, technology, and culture under India's MAHASAGAR vision.

Interacting with Sri Lanka's President, discussions covered energy, healthcare, and more, while talks with Slovakia's President centered on defence, space, and digital infrastructure. Modi noted the India-EU FTA as a catalyst for increased trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)