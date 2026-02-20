Left Menu

Empowering India's Drug Discovery: GVRP & Yurogen Partnership

GV Research Platform (GVRP) and Yurogen Biosystems announce a partnership to enhance antibody discovery capabilities in India. Aimed at supporting biotech and pharma companies, this collaboration emphasizes streamlined market access and efficient program coordination, strengthening access to advanced biologics research for Indian innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:11 IST
GV Research Platform (GVRP) and Yurogen Biosystems have unveiled a strategic partnership to boost antibody discovery services in India. This alliance aims to widen the scope for Indian biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, enhancing early-stage drug discovery capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, GVRP will act as the commercial gateway for Yurogen in India, facilitating market access, customer engagement, and project coordination. Yurogen Biosystems will continue to oversee scientific execution and service delivery, capitalizing on India's growing demand for advanced biologics research services.

The partnership will grant access to Yurogen's proprietary SMab™ technology, facilitating rapid monoclonal antibody generation. This initiative is set to fortify India's drug discovery infrastructure, fostering global scientific cooperation and bolstering the nation's biopharma landscape.

