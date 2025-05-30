Namo Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Commute with Energy Efficiency and Comfort

The Namo Bharat trains, pioneering on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, are set to redefine commuter experiences in India. Equipped with a state-of-the-art passenger control mode, the trains ensure doors open only when prompted by commuters, significantly reducing energy consumption and maintaining cool air within the coaches.

Incorporating dual high-capacity HVAC units, each train coach sustains a comfortable 25 degrees Celsius. This modern air-conditioning adapts to seasonal variations, offering an inviting atmosphere throughout the year. The system's efficacy during peak summer months is especially well-received by a diverse commuter base, from students to senior citizens.

The NCRTC ensures regular maintenance on all AC units, keeping filters clean and functioning optimally. At the station level, open platforms provide natural ventilation, while premium lounges offer additional amenities like large fans and purified water stations. The NCRTC is on track to fully operationalize the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)