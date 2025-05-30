Forging New Tracks: Transforming India's Railways

In a significant move toward modernizing India's railway infrastructure, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd have entered a strategic partnership, as stated on Friday. The newly signed memorandum of understanding aims to drive innovation and accelerate modernization efforts across the sector.

With a focus on enhancing capabilities, RVNL and Texmaco plan to combine their complementary strengths. This collaboration signifies a dedication to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aiming at advancing India's leadership in rail mobility and infrastructure development.

A key focus of the alliance includes pursuing high-potential domestic and international opportunities. The partnership will jointly engage in tenders for manufacturing and maintaining freight rolling stock and related systems. Additionally, plans to establish advanced manufacturing facilities and revive underutilized units are underway, emphasizing local supply chain integration and reducing import dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)