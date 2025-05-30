SEPC Ltd Achieves Significant Profit Growth with Cost Reductions

Engineering solutions provider SEPC Ltd reported a significant 57.76% increase in its standalone net profit for the March quarter, recording a total of Rs 10.16 crore. The substantial growth was primarily driven by a strategic reduction in expenses, according to an exchange filing released by the company on Friday.

In the same quarter of the previous financial year 2023-24, SEPC Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs 6.44 crore. Despite the increase in profit, the company's revenues for January to March FY25 were Rs 117.80 crore, a decline compared to Rs 147.82 crore in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The company's expenditure was significantly reduced to Rs 115.94 crore from Rs 155.31 crore a year earlier. SEPC Ltd continues to focus on providing comprehensive turnkey solutions in sectors including power, water infrastructure, and process & metallurgy.

