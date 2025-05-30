Tariffs and Tensions: The Uncertain Path of U.S. Consumer Spending
U.S. consumer spending saw a marginal increase in April as households focused on savings amid economic uncertainty caused by fluctuating tariffs. While goods trade deficit contraction might boost GDP, inflation remains muted. The economy is under pressure from aggressive trade policies, affecting consumer confidence and potentially impacting growth and inflation.
April saw a tepid rise in U.S. consumer spending, with a focus on savings as economic uncertainty looms from a volatile tariff landscape, according to a recent Commerce Department report.
This comes as the economy struggled to rebound early in the second quarter, following a contraction in the first quarter, while muted inflation continued.
Observers expect that trade policies could slow growth and elevate inflation, concerns that have been noted by both economists and Federal Reserve officials.
