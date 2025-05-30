Tariffs and Tensions: The Uncertain Path of U.S. Consumer Spending

April saw a tepid rise in U.S. consumer spending, with a focus on savings as economic uncertainty looms from a volatile tariff landscape, according to a recent Commerce Department report.

This comes as the economy struggled to rebound early in the second quarter, following a contraction in the first quarter, while muted inflation continued.

Observers expect that trade policies could slow growth and elevate inflation, concerns that have been noted by both economists and Federal Reserve officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)