Left Menu

Tariffs and Tensions: The Uncertain Path of U.S. Consumer Spending

U.S. consumer spending saw a marginal increase in April as households focused on savings amid economic uncertainty caused by fluctuating tariffs. While goods trade deficit contraction might boost GDP, inflation remains muted. The economy is under pressure from aggressive trade policies, affecting consumer confidence and potentially impacting growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:55 IST
Tariffs and Tensions: The Uncertain Path of U.S. Consumer Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

April saw a tepid rise in U.S. consumer spending, with a focus on savings as economic uncertainty looms from a volatile tariff landscape, according to a recent Commerce Department report.

This comes as the economy struggled to rebound early in the second quarter, following a contraction in the first quarter, while muted inflation continued.

Observers expect that trade policies could slow growth and elevate inflation, concerns that have been noted by both economists and Federal Reserve officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025