Tragic Collision: Scooter Hit by Speeding Tempo in Mumbai Fatal Accident

A woman tragically lost her life due to severe head injuries after a collision with a speeding tempo in Mumbai's Jogeshwari East, police reported on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night near a petrol pump along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), according to an official from the MIDC police station.

Chanda Mane, aged 32, was commuting home from work when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Eyewitnesses apprehended the tempo driver, Sunilkumar Bharti, who now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence among other offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)