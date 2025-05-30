Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Scooter Hit by Speeding Tempo in Mumbai Fatal Accident

A woman named Chanda Mane died from severe head injuries after her scooter was hit by a speeding tempo in Mumbai's Jogeshwari East. The incident occurred on Thursday night. Passersby apprehended tempo driver Sunilkumar Bharti, who has been charged with negligence under relevant legal statutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:08 IST
A woman tragically lost her life due to severe head injuries after a collision with a speeding tempo in Mumbai's Jogeshwari East, police reported on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday night near a petrol pump along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), according to an official from the MIDC police station.

Chanda Mane, aged 32, was commuting home from work when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Eyewitnesses apprehended the tempo driver, Sunilkumar Bharti, who now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence among other offenses.

