Tugboat Heroics: Stranded Enforcement Vessel Rescued Off Kerala Coast

A daring rescue unfolded off the Kerala coast as a tugboat from Vizhinjam International Seaport salvaged a stranded Marine Enforcement vessel. The Marine Enforcement boat, 'Pratiksha', had ventured out to assist fishermen in distress when it suffered an engine breakdown.

The vessel had nine crew members, including nursing staff, all who faced a crisis at sea. On receiving the distress signal, the tugboat 'Dolphin 26' was immediately dispatched from Vizhinjam for the rescue operation.

The challenging rescue mission, conducted under adverse weather conditions, lasted three hours before 'Pratiksha' was successfully towed back to the port berth. This incident highlights the seaport's rapid response and resilience.