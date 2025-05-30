Som Distilleries Achieves Profit Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd has achieved an 18.8% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 23.73 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This growth is largely attributed to a surge in volume and improved realisation in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) business.

The company had previously reported a profit of Rs 19.98 crore during the same quarter a year earlier. Conversely, the revenue from operations declined by 7.6% to Rs 682.75 crore, down from Rs 738.71 crore in the previous year. Furthermore, the company witnessed a 22% increase in IMFL volume but faced a 10% decline in beer volume.

IMFL realisation rose to Rs 991 per case, up from Rs 914 in the previous year. Despite these achievements, the company's stock fell 3.65% to settle at Rs 143.80 per share on the BSE. Total expenses also saw a decline of 7.76%, amounting to Rs 651.33 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)