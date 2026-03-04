Trump Administration Pushes Defense Contractors to Boost Weapon Output

The Trump administration is actively engaging with leading U.S. defense contractors to expedite the production of weapons, following substantial usage in recent military operations in Iran and elsewhere. A critical meeting is set at the White House with firms like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, reflecting the urgent need to bolster munitions stock.

Washington's concern has intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's activities in Gaza, drawing heavily on U.S. weapon reserves. The discussions aim to press defense manufacturers to scale up production swiftly, focusing on replacing arms used in conflicts that involve longer-range missiles.

The Pentagon, under Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, is finalizing a potential $50 billion supplemental budget to address this need. Meanwhile, Trump's administration increases pressure on contractors, with new directives aiming to prioritize production output over shareholder earnings, amidst ongoing military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)