Eskom, KEPCO KPS Forge Strategic Pact to Advance Energy Innovation

In a significant step toward modernizing South Africa’s energy infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency, Eskom, the national power utility, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Plant Service & Engineering Co., Ltd. (KEPCO KPS). This collaborative agreement, announced on Thursday, 29 May 2025, signals a forward-looking alliance focused on non-commercial research, technical consulting, and innovation across key strategic areas.

The MoU creates a structured framework for mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange, aimed at elevating Eskom’s performance, sustaining long-term operations, and positioning the utility as a technologically agile and resilient energy provider.

A Six-Pillar Partnership for Innovation and Performance Excellence

The Eskom-KEPCO KPS partnership spans six core focus areas, each of which is aligned with Eskom’s ongoing goals of infrastructure modernization, energy transition, and human capital development:

Strategic Cooperation on Critical Spares The two entities will explore cooperative mechanisms for the remanufacturing, repair, retrofitting, or reproduction of obsolete spares. This initiative is crucial for sustaining Eskom’s aging infrastructure, where discontinued or hard-to-find parts pose a persistent operational challenge. Joint Research and Technical Projects The MoU supports the identification and execution of technical research and consulting projects, including performance enhancements for existing plants, asset development planning, and innovative approaches to asset lifecycle management. Digitalisation and Intelligent Grid Development A major priority of the partnership is driving digital transformation. This includes leveraging AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent grid development. The agreement also emphasizes training and skills development in digital domains, creating a knowledge bridge between the two countries. Green Energy and Climate Resilience The MoU includes collaborative efforts on energy transition strategies, green R&D, water generation technologies, and climate change mitigation with an emphasis on socio-economic impact and circular economy models. These efforts are vital to supporting South Africa’s national commitments under global environmental accords. Human Capital Development and Skills Exchange The partnership will feature a comprehensive program of employee exchange, training, study tours, workshops, and joint academic research. This component aims to foster a knowledge-sharing culture and build a new generation of South African engineers and technicians equipped with world-class expertise. Capacity Building Through Shared Studies and Reports The MoU supports the systematic sharing of reports, operational data, and case studies that enable benchmarking against global best practices. These insights will support continuous performance evaluations and evidence-based decision-making.

Leadership Perspectives: A Shared Vision for Sustainability

Dan Marokane, Eskom Group Chief Executive, emphasized the transformational nature of the collaboration:

“Our partnership with KEPCO KPS reinforces Eskom’s commitment to innovation and long-term sustainability. This is a critical component of our broader strategy to revive and future-proof our operations for the benefit of South Africans and the economy at large.”

Jungnam Lee, CEO of KEPCO KPS, added:

“This MoU marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship. By leveraging our world-class technological capabilities, we aim to support Eskom in upgrading and enhancing the performance of aging infrastructure, which will contribute significantly to energy stability in South Africa.”

About the Partners

KEPCO KPS is a publicly owned Korean enterprise renowned for its comprehensive services in power plant operation and maintenance, performance diagnostics, and renewable and industrial energy facility support. The company is recognized globally for its engineering precision and commitment to improving the reliability and efficiency of power generation systems.

Eskom, Africa’s largest electricity generator, plays a central role in powering the continent’s most industrialized economy. The utility is currently navigating a complex energy landscape characterized by high infrastructure demands, the urgency for decarbonization, and the need for operational reforms.

Eskom’s Research Drive: Building a Technological Future

The agreement complements the ongoing efforts of Eskom’s Research, Testing & Development (RT&D) division. The RT&D unit is tasked with developing technology-driven solutions that enhance Eskom’s operational performance, reduce emissions, and facilitate a gradual but impactful transition to low-carbon energy systems.

Current RT&D priorities include:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Abatement Technologies

Emissions Control Innovations

Efficiency Optimization for Fossil Fuel Plants

Exploration of Renewable Integration Pathways

Through its collaboration with KEPCO KPS, Eskom aims to enrich its research portfolio and implement innovations that are not only technologically advanced but also financially and environmentally sustainable.

Charting a New Energy Future for South Africa

The Eskom-KEPCO KPS partnership represents a beacon of opportunity at a time when South Africa’s energy system is under intense pressure. With ongoing challenges such as aging infrastructure, capacity shortages, and decarbonization targets, this alliance offers a pragmatic yet forward-looking pathway toward a more stable, efficient, and modern power sector.

As both companies embark on this journey of knowledge-sharing and innovation, the potential for tangible improvements in service delivery, plant reliability, and environmental performance becomes not just a goal, but an achievable reality.