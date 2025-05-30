Left Menu

Railway Safety Lapse: Ministry Demands Strict Track Maintenance Compliance

A train derailment incident caused by improper track maintenance has sparked the Railway Ministry to demand stricter enforcement of safety protocols across all rail corridors. The error involved lifting tracks incorrectly, breaching outlined guidelines, prompting the ministry to enforce stringent compliance and usage of safer equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:36 IST
Railway Safety Lapse: Ministry Demands Strict Track Maintenance Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has been sharply alerted following a recent train derailment, attributed to inadequate track maintenance. The incident has highlighted significant lapses, urging a comprehensive adherence to safety measures across all railway zones.

In a communication dated May 29, 2025, the ministry rebuked the principal chief engineers from the 17 railway zones. They are instructed to ensure that the guidelines concerning the lifting of tracks for maintenance are strictly followed, emphasizing the need for appropriate safety measures.

The incident involved an excessive one-sided track lift of over 150 mm using an unsuitable mechanical jack, lacking any protective arrangements, leading to the mishap. The ministry highlights the necessity for hydraulic jacks, which are deemed safer due to their efficient retracting mechanisms that ensure train passage safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025