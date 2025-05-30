Railway Safety Lapse: Ministry Demands Strict Track Maintenance Compliance

The Railway Ministry has been sharply alerted following a recent train derailment, attributed to inadequate track maintenance. The incident has highlighted significant lapses, urging a comprehensive adherence to safety measures across all railway zones.

In a communication dated May 29, 2025, the ministry rebuked the principal chief engineers from the 17 railway zones. They are instructed to ensure that the guidelines concerning the lifting of tracks for maintenance are strictly followed, emphasizing the need for appropriate safety measures.

The incident involved an excessive one-sided track lift of over 150 mm using an unsuitable mechanical jack, lacking any protective arrangements, leading to the mishap. The ministry highlights the necessity for hydraulic jacks, which are deemed safer due to their efficient retracting mechanisms that ensure train passage safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)