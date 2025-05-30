Left Menu

Senco Gold Ltd Shines with 94% Profit Surge in Q4

Senco Gold Ltd reported a significant 94% increase in net profit for Q4 of the 2024-25 fiscal, reaching Rs 62.44 crore. The revenue rose due to strong sales during the wedding and Valentine season, with diamond jewellery sales increasing by 38%. Annual revenue saw a 20.7% growth.

Senco Gold Ltd, a prominent jewellery retailer, announced an impressive 94% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching Rs 62.44 crore, up from Rs 32.17 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported that its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased to Rs 1,377.71 crore, compared to Rs 1,137.28 crore the previous year. A boost during the wedding and Valentine season contributed significantly to this uptick, with a 21% improvement in sales and a notable 38% growth in diamond jewellery sales.

Over the entire fiscal year, Senco Gold Ltd's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 20.7% to Rs 6,328.07 crore, up from Rs 5,241.44 crore in FY'24. Despite the strong performance, the consolidated PAT slightly decreased to Rs 159.31 crore from Rs 181.00 crore in the prior fiscal.

