Bridge Renovation Diverts Shimla-Kalka Toy Train

Due to the renovation of Bridge Number 800, passengers of the Shimla-Kalka toy train must board and alight at Tara Devi station instead of Shimla. The bridge was damaged by a landslide in August 2023 and is now being permanently replaced. Alternative transportation is coordinated with HRTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tourists and daily commuters on the iconic Shimla-Kalka toy train must adjust their travel plans as the track closes for 14 days for essential renovations. From May 30 to June 12, all services will operate from Tara Devi station instead of Shimla, due to necessary restoration work on Bridge Number 800.

The bridge, a crucial part of the Unesco World Heritage line, was compromised following an August 2023 landslide that swept away a significant section, leaving parts of the track stranded. Although a temporary fix was implemented, authorities are now taking steps for a permanent solution.

The Indian Railways has organized with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation to mitigate commuter inconvenience by providing two HRTC buses at a nominal fare. Senior Divisional Manager Yashanjit Singh assures passengers of maintained connectivity during the project.

