Major Rail Disruption at Kandivali Yard: Impact on Suburban and Express Services

In a significant development on Western Railway, a 36-hour block will be initiated at Kandivali Yard. This move, set to commence on a Saturday afternoon, aims at dismantling an elevated booking office.

Due to this block, suburban and mail express trains will operate on the Fast Line from 1 pm on May 31 to 1 am in the early hours of Monday. This will lead to the cancellation of at least 73 local services on the first day and 89 on the second day, according to a WR spokesperson.

Moreover, express services such as the Ahmedabad-Borivali Express and others will be affected, with several relocated to originate from Vasai Road station.