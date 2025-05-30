Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Prevents Disaster on Secunderabad-Howrah Train

A potential fire disaster was averted on the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express when a fire was detected in the last bogie. Swift action by railway staff at Kantapada station prevented damage, with the train halted for 45 minutes due to a brake system fault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:23 IST
Quick-Thinking Prevents Disaster on Secunderabad-Howrah Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express on Friday when a fire was detected in the last bogie of the train. Thanks to quick action by a gateman at Kantapada railway station in Odisha's Balasore district, the incident was contained without causing harm.

The vigilant gateman noticed smoke coming from the stationary train and alerted the station master promptly. The train was detained for about 45 minutes while the fire, which stemmed from a brake system fault, was extinguished by railway staff.

After ensuring safety, the train resumed its journey towards its destination. Railway officials assured that such incidents are exceedingly rare and measures are in place to ensure passenger safety.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025