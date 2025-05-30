Quick-Thinking Prevents Disaster on Secunderabad-Howrah Train

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided on the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express on Friday when a fire was detected in the last bogie of the train. Thanks to quick action by a gateman at Kantapada railway station in Odisha's Balasore district, the incident was contained without causing harm.

The vigilant gateman noticed smoke coming from the stationary train and alerted the station master promptly. The train was detained for about 45 minutes while the fire, which stemmed from a brake system fault, was extinguished by railway staff.

After ensuring safety, the train resumed its journey towards its destination. Railway officials assured that such incidents are exceedingly rare and measures are in place to ensure passenger safety.