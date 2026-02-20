Pakistan Hockey Leadership Shake-up: Butt's Ban Revoked
The Pakistan government has revoked a two-year ban on hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, imposed by former PHF president Tariq Bugti. Bugti resigned amid controversy following the team's Australia tour mismanagement. Butt criticized the PHF management, leading to his ban, now reversed as 'illegal'.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan government on Friday annulled a controversial two-year ban on national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. The ban, deemed illegal and unconstitutional, was originally imposed by Tariq Bugti, the former president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), who resigned recently amidst significant discontent.
The decision to reverse the ban came as the interim president, Muhuydin Ahmed Wani, appointed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, took control of the PHF's leadership. The controversy erupted after the team faced logistical challenges on their Australia tour, which Butt vocally criticized, leading Bugti to enforce the ban.
Upon the team's return, Butt alleged mistreatment and mismanagement, fueled by claims of poor accommodations and withheld allowances. Despite Bugti blaming the Pakistan Sports Board for the mismanagement, Wani and Brig Musratullah have been tasked to oversee the PHF's affairs on an ad-hoc basis, aiming to address the issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup
SBI Eyes Acquisition Finance Tie-up with Japanese Banks
Global Counsel's Downfall: Mandelson's Epstein Links Lead to Bankruptcy
Debate Over Memoir Ban: Analyzing Freedom of Expression Clash
Justice Served: Banda Couple Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crimes