Pakistan Hockey Leadership Shake-up: Butt's Ban Revoked

The Pakistan government has revoked a two-year ban on hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, imposed by former PHF president Tariq Bugti. Bugti resigned amid controversy following the team's Australia tour mismanagement. Butt criticized the PHF management, leading to his ban, now reversed as 'illegal'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:00 IST
The Pakistan government on Friday annulled a controversial two-year ban on national hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. The ban, deemed illegal and unconstitutional, was originally imposed by Tariq Bugti, the former president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), who resigned recently amidst significant discontent.

The decision to reverse the ban came as the interim president, Muhuydin Ahmed Wani, appointed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, took control of the PHF's leadership. The controversy erupted after the team faced logistical challenges on their Australia tour, which Butt vocally criticized, leading Bugti to enforce the ban.

Upon the team's return, Butt alleged mistreatment and mismanagement, fueled by claims of poor accommodations and withheld allowances. Despite Bugti blaming the Pakistan Sports Board for the mismanagement, Wani and Brig Musratullah have been tasked to oversee the PHF's affairs on an ad-hoc basis, aiming to address the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

