Court Orders MCD to Demolish Nuisance Structures Next to Home
The Delhi High Court has ruled that a public urinal and open garbage bin next to a house violate the constitutional right to live in dignity. The court directed the MCD to remove these structures after a lawyer's grievance highlighted the unsanitary conditions and lack of action by officials.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has determined that the presence of a public urinal and an open garbage bin adjoining a residence impinges on the constitutional right to live with dignity in a healthy environment. Justice Amit Bansal emphasized that hygienic surroundings are essential to a healthy life and not maintaining such standards undermines this right.
The order was issued in response to a petition by a lawyer complaining about unauthorized structures built on the eastern wall of his home. He highlighted that approximately 150 residents used the garbage bin and despite several requests to MCD officials, no measures were taken to address sanitation concerns.
The court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to immediately demolish the nuisance structures, asserting that they posed a substantial inconvenience to residents. The court also instructed the MCD to provide a covered bin for waste disposal to maintain sanitary conditions away from residential properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
